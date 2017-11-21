Black Friday 2017: Find Great Deals, Discounts on Movies and Music Albums

REUTERS/John Gress Shoppers rush for televisions at a Target store in Chicago November 27, 2009.

Some of the biggest discounts are made available during Black Friday, and major retail stores offer deals on a wide variety of items that include copies of movies and music albums. This year is no different.

For Best Buy's doorbusters offers, the retail store chain listed 4K Ultra High-Definition copies of several movies including "Wonder Woman," "F8: The Fate of the Furious" as well as the sixth and seventh installments of the franchise, "Hacksaw Ridge," "The Cabin in the Woods," "Ex Machina" and more for only $9.99 each.

Best Buy will also offer recently released movies in 4K UHD such as "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," "John Wick 2," "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales," "Spider-Man Homecoming," the latest live-action movie reboot of "Power Rangers," and "The Dark Tower" for $14.99.

Parents looking to expand their collection of kid-friendly movies can purchase titles like the 2017-released "Beauty and the Beast," the classic "The Lion King," and "Cars 3" starting at $12.99. Meanwhile, they can also get "The LEGO Batman Movie" for $9.99.

Also for $9.99, Best Buy will sell collections of popular TV shows such as "Game of Thrones" seasons 3 and 4, "Arrow" season 5, "The Walking Dead" season 7, "Band of Brothers," "Flash" season 3, "Supernatural" season 12, and more.

At Target, an array of movies that are regularly priced $5 to $19.99 will be discounted to $4 each, including "The Angry Birds Movie," "Me Before You," "The Peanuts Movie," "Deadpool," "Fences," "Hidden Figures" and "Home Alone," among others. The 2016 multi-awarded movie "La La Land" will be sold for only $9, as well as "Kong: Skull Island," "Logan," and more.

Music albums will also be sold at Target for $8 each, including Fergie's "Double Dutchess," Sam Smith's "The Thrill of It All," Demi Lovato's "Tell Me You Love Me," Maroon 5's "Red Pill Blues," and Pink's "Beautiful Trauma."

For $6, Target will also offer copies of animated movies "Minions," "Despicable Me 2," "The Secret Life of Pets," the music-filled movie "Trolls" which stars Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick, and more.

Target's and Best Buy's physical stores are open for their doorbusters sale on Thanksgiving, Nov. 23, and on Black Friday, Nov. 24.