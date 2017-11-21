Black Friday 2017: Find the Best Deals on the Latest iPhones

REUTERS/Stephen Lam Apple Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, Phil Schiller, introduces the iPhone 8 during a launch event in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 12, 2017.

At the end of the week, the much-awaited Black Friday sale takes place. And luckily for Apple enthusiasts, several major retailers across the United States have included deals for the latest iPhone models.

T-Mobile's BOGO Promo

On a good note, there are several iPhone deals that are worth checking out this week.

So far, T-Mobile has one of the best Black Friday deals for iPhones. The carrier brought back its "buy one, get one" (BOGO) promo, and it has included the iPhone 8 and iPhone 7 series in the offer.

The promo actually started last week and will be available most likely up to Black Friday. New and existing T-Mobile subscribers who will purchase a new iPhone within the promo period will get another unit of the same or lesser cost.

Upon selecting any of the iPhone 8 or iPhone 7 models and activating at least one line of service, customers will first pay the cost of two units. However, the price for the second device will be refunded through a prepaid MasterCard within six to eight weeks.

In a previous report, it was summed up how the rebate process goes and what other premium smartphones were included in T-Mobile's BOGO promo.

Best Buy

Best Buy's iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus deals are some of the closest options that customers have to getting the newest iPhones at discounted prices.

To enjoy the Black Friday deal, customers must get an iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus with qualified activation via a 24-month installment agreement. As of the moment though, the deal only seems to apply to Sprint subscribers.

For example, a 256 GB Space Gray iPhone 8 from Sprint will cost $649.92 instead of $850.08. The reduced pricing will be reflected in the monthly payments, but this offer still translates to as much as a $200 discount.

Best Buy also offers a "$0 down for qualified customers" but not on every discounted deal.

The example given above was not one of those since a down payment is required to "lower your monthly payment." However, a 64 GB Gold iPhone 8 on Sprint that has $150 discounted from its original price offers a "$0 down for qualified customers."

Other iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus Deals

Meanwhile, other retailers will give free gift cards worth a couple hundred dollars for every purchase of the latest iPhone models during Black Friday.

At Target, a purchase of an iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus with qualified activation on Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint will come with a $250 gift card.

Sam's Club members who will buy any available iPhone model during the Black Friday sale -- except the iPhone X -- will get a $100 gift card.

This year, Black Friday happens on Nov. 24.