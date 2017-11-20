Black Friday 2017: LG Starts Offering Major Discounts on OLED 4K TVs

LG Promo image for LG's Curved OLED 4K HDR Smart TV.

LG, one of the leading makers of high-end televisions and monitors, joins the Black Friday craze and will treat consumers to major discounts on their OLED-clad 4K TV offers.

Nowadays, 4K TVs are no longer rare items. However, its prices still go way over many people's budgets, especially on regular days. Luckily, the Black Friday sale happens this week and retailers are competing to provide the best deals, thus bringing down the cost of these extremely expensive television sets.

Meanwhile, LG has taken it upon itself to lower the prices of its top 4K OLED TVs for the approaching holiday.

One of the most discounted models from LG this holiday is the C6 Curved OLED 4K HDR Smart TV that has features such as Infinite Contrast and Cinematic Color. The 65-inch model's promo price is $2,499.99, and while it is still a staggering price to pay, people still save $3,500 from its original price of $5,999.99 and this makes the offer pretty enticing.

LG has also generously cut down the price of its 65-inch E6 OLED 4K HDR Smart TV to $2,999.99 from $6,999.99, which means a total discount of $4,000 was applied.

Meanwhile, for buyers who do not plan to go beyond the $2,000-mark for a single TV unit, LG currently offers the E6 OLED 4K HDR Smart TV of 55-inch Class for $1,999.99, saving customers $3,000.

LG has also given discounts to a number of non-OLED TVs that support Ultra HD, HDR, and 4K resolution. One of these is the 55-inch Super UHD 4K HDR Smart LED TV, which is now on sale for $799.99 instead of $1,199.99.

LG has also decided to get ahead of other brands by starting to offer these discounted prices ahead of Black Friday. Buyers can now start scanning LG's online brochure and purchase the TV of their choice already in its discounted price.

In the same page, clicking on the "Where to Buy" link will help buyers find the nearest store or get options to purchase online.

LG's promos are up until Cyber Monday, Nov. 27.