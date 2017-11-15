Black Friday 2017: Microsoft Unveils Online Store Sale Deals and Bundles

Microsoft Promo image for Microsoft's latest Surface Pro.

With about a week left before the Black Friday sale, Microsoft revealed a list of discounted items and bundles to celebrate the holiday and push their products to shopping carts.

However, customers must note that some of the bundles and discounts will be available earlier than the rest and even before Black Friday arrives.

For example, on Nov. 19, Microsoft will start selling their latest Surface Pro bundled with a black Type Cover with a $229 discount. The standard variant sports a Core i5 Kaby Lake chip, 128 GB SSD storage, and 4 GB random access memory. This package does not come with a free Surface Pen.

Also starting on Nov. 19, Microsoft will deduct $50 from the total cost of an Xbox One S Starter Bundle, which includes a 500 GB console, a 3-month Xbox Game Pass, a 3-month Xbox Live Gold membership and a wireless controller. Buyers of this package will also get to pick two free games from a list.

The same discount will be applied on the same day to every purchase of an Xbox One S Minecraft Limited Edition Bundle that comes with a 1 TB console, digital codes for "Minecraft" and "Minecraft Redstone Pack" DLC, an Xbox One S vertical stand, a Minecraft Creeper Xbox wireless controller, a 1-month free Xbox Game Pass trial, and a 14-day trial access to Xbox Live Gold.

For a much bigger discount on the Xbox One S console, customers can wait until Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23, to buy a 500 GB Xbox One S console with a free game, a 1-month free trial of the Xbox Game Pass, and a 14-day trial of the Xbox Live Gold for $189.

The other Xbox One S bundles come with a free Xbox wireless controller.

Also on Thanksgiving Day, Microsoft will offer a Surface Laptop bundled with a free Harman Kardon Invoke Speaker supported by Cortana with a price discounted by $199. Note that on a regular day, the speaker alone costs $199.95 on the Microsoft store, so this deal actually gives buyers a new laptop with a free Harman speaker.

Surface Pro discounts will get higher the day before Black Friday. Microsoft promised customers they can save up to $329 when they purchase a new Surface Pro on Nov. 23.