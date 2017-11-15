Black Friday 2017: Newegg's Best PC and Laptop Deals Coming This Month

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni An interior of the Newegg warehouse on Cyber Monday in City of Industry, California, U.S. November 28, 2016.

During the much-awaited Black Friday sale, there is one retailer that is expected to stand out for people looking for good deals on PCs and laptops, and that is Newegg.

For heavy gamers and IT professionals looking to assemble or upgrade their PC setups, Black Friday is the best time to do so, and Newegg is one the shops that can help them find the parts they need.

Gaming Laptops

Gamers wanting to upgrade or get new gaming laptops for themselves can also check Newegg's Black Friday ads for some good deals.

The Lenovo Legion Y720 will be priced $1,299 instead of $1,799. Some of its key specs include a 15.6-inch screen, Core i7 7700HQ (2.8 GHz), GeForce GTX 1060, 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB SSD plus 1 TB HDD.

The ASUS ROG GL703 laptop will cost $1,249 after a $250 discount. It has a 17.3-inch screen with 1080p resolution and 256 GB SSD plus 1 TB HDD. The rest of its specs are similar to those mentioned for the Lenovo Legion Y720 above.

For a much cheaper option without sacrificing all the cool specs mentioned, Newegg will sell the MSi GL62M laptop with Core i7 7700HQ for $729, cutting the price by $170. It has a 15.6-inch screen, GeForce GTX 1050, 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB SSD plus 1 TB HDD storage.

Desktop PC

On the other hand, Newegg also has an array of discounted desktop computers to offer for the Black Friday week. This includes the CyberpowerPC Xtreme S780, which has a Core i7 7700 running at 3.6 GHz, 16 GB DDR4 RAM, 2 TB HDD, 16 GB Optane Memory, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080, and Windows 10 Home as its operating system. Newegg will cut its price by $400 and will offer it for $1,299.

For a cheaper desktop computer that has ample power, Newegg will also discount the iBUYPOWER NE770RAi with Core i7 7700 3.6 GHz processor, 8 GB DDR4 RAM, 1 TB HDD plus 120 GB SSD, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 GPU, and a 64-bit Windows 10 Home for $899.99 after a $200 price cut.

Processor and Graphics Chips

For their Black Friday Sale, Newegg will sell the quad-core Intel Core i7-7700K chip for $299.99 -- a discount of $50 from the usual price. The chip can be a good processor upgrade for a desktop PC as it offers a 4.2 GHz clock speed.

Meanwhile, gamers looking to upgrade their rig's graphics processing unit, Newegg is also slashing $50 from the regular price of MSi's GeForce GTX 1070 with 8GB RAM. During the sale, it will cost $399.99 only.

Monitors

To those wanting to upgrade their monitors, Newegg has a long list of discounted items for the Black Friday week. However, some of the best deals are the LG 27-inch with 4K Ultra High-Definition resolution for only $299.99, which is less $200 from its original price, and Acer's 27-inch gaming monitor with 144 Hz refresh rate for $189.99, slicing $140 from its initial price.

Newegg will start early on their Black Friday sale. All deals will be available online from Monday, Nov. 20, at 1 p.m. PST (4 p.m. EST) until Saturday, Nov. 25, at 11: 59 p.m. PST (2:59 a.m. EST, Nov. 26).