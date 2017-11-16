Black Friday 2017 News: Best Gaming Discounts for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Black Friday is on the horizon, and to avoid long lines and a lot of confusion, here are the best gaming console deals that will be sold over at GameStop, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart.

perhaps the best deal that will be out there on Black Friday 2017 is the PlayStation 4 Slim with 1 TB memory, which will be sold for $200 in most stores. At GameStop, it will be offered for the aforementioned price and it will come with $50 gift card. Meanwhile, the PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB will be sold for $290 at Costco, which includes "Call of Duty: World War II" and "Destiny 2." GameStop is also offering the PlayStation 4 Pro for $350, which is the first location to offer such a deal for Sony's 4K-capable console.

Meanwhile, Microsoft's fans might want to look into the Xbox One S, as several stores, including Microsoft Store, will be offering it for $190. For those willing to shell out $250, Microsoft will be offering it with two free games, three-month Xbox Live subscription, and a three-month Game Pass.

Nintendo has yet to announce any Black Friday deals, but the limited edition Nintendo 2DS Zelda Edition, with the pre-installed copy of the game will be offered for $80 in GameStop, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart. The Nintendo Switch will also be in stock, which thrilled the fans who missed out on acquiring the gaming giant's flagship console when pre-orders and shipping went live. Furthermore, several games for the Nintendo Switch will get a hefty discount. "Batman: The Telltale Series," "Disgaea 5 Complete," and "Dragon Ball Xenoverse" will be given out for $20.

PlayStation 4 and Xbox One games will also get a discount. "Assassin's Creed: Origins," "F1 2017," "NHL 18," and "Overwatch" are some of the cheapest titles for $30 in various stores. Considering the long list of discounted gaming titles, consoles, and accessories, the community is advised to keep check on new deals in the official websites of GameStop, Walmart, Target, and Best Buy.