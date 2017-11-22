Black Friday 2017 PC Game Deals: Blizzard Unveils Battle.net Deals

Blizzard Featured is a promotional image for "Overwatch"

Blizzard has finally unveiled their Black Friday 2017 offerings on Battle.net and much like the publisher itself, it doesn't have much in terms of variety but what they've got is really, really good.

Arguably the biggest deal is "Destiny 2" which was released just a few months ago. Blizzard is currently offering the game's standard edition for $40, while the version with the expansion pass bundled at $68, and the digital deluxe is $75.

There is a better deal for the game's standard edition at Green Man Gaming where it's priced at $36. However, those looking for bigger purchases are better off sticking with Blizzard as GMG's offers are slightly above those available at Battle.net.

"Overwatch" is also getting a price cut with the regular version currently available for $20 while the Game of the Year edition is priced at $30. "World of Warcraft" is also available for half-price, taking it to $10 for the base game. These include all expansions through Warlords of Draenor while the Legion expansion can be picked up for $25, or $45 for the Digital Deluxe.

"Heroes of the Storm" is also offering the Legendary Bundle, which includes the Angry Cloud mount, previously only available for purchase with shards, at 33 percent off along with the Skin Bundle, and various individual heroes, skins, mounts, and items. Players can check out the full list of discounts and deals on Battle.net.

Want some PC and console games to go with that Blizzard shopping list? No worries because Best Buy has unveiled their game deals for Black Friday 2017. Teeming with titles such as "Call of Duty: WWII," "Destiny 2," and "Wolfenstein 2," gamers can get many of this year's blockbuster hits for massive discounts.

The retailer is also slashing prices on consoles and peripherals including bundles for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PlayStation VR. These deals are already open to My Best Buy Elite or Elite Plus members so better grab 'em before the rest of the holiday shoppers do.