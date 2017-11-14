Black Friday 2017 Sale: Find the Best Xbox One and PS4 Deals and Bundles

REUTERS/John Gress Shoppers rush for televisions at a Target store in Chicago November 27, 2009.

The Black Friday sale is a much-awaited time for gamers as major retailers across the United States put up for sale the newest PlayStation and Xbox consoles for very low prices.

Best Buy

On Best Buy, Sony's PS4 gets a bigger discount than Microsoft's Xbox One. During their Black Friday sale, a 1 TB PS4 will be sold with $100 slashed from its original price of $299.99, which leaves the price at $199.99. On the other hand, a 500 GB Xbox One S gets a $50 price cut and will be sold for $229.99.

However, the Xbox One S is a better bundle as it comes with a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray support plus a copy of "Madden NFL 18."

Best Buy stores will open at 5 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving Day on Nov. 23 until 1 a.m. of the following day. However, shoppers must line up much earlier because Best Buy will be giving out tickets to shoppers starting 3 p.m.

They will reopen on Black Friday, Nov. 24, at 8 a.m. local time until 10 p.m.

Kohl's

Kohl's will also offer discounts for the Xbox One and PS4 during the Black Friday sale. However, both consoles will be sold without a bundled video game.

A 500 GB Xbox One S will be priced $189.99 ($90 off) while a 1 TB PS4 will be sold at $199.99. Each purchase will give customers a $45 and $60 Kohl's gift card, respectively.

Stores open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Walmart

Walmart will also sell the 500 GB Xbox One S and 1 TB PS4 for $189 and $199, respectively, during their Black Friday doorbuster sale.

It is also worth mentioning that Walmart is offering a PS VR bundle with a copy of the "Gran Turismo Sport" game for $299 after a $100 discount.

All Black Friday sale items will be available in physical stores on Thanksgiving Day at 6 p.m. local time and online at 12:01 a.m. on Black Friday.

Target

At Target, the same discounted pricing for the 500 GB Xbox One S and 1 TB PS4 applies. Meanwhile, every Xbox One S purchase comes with a $25 Target gift card.

Target stores are also open on Thanksgiving Day at 6 p.m. until midnight and will reopen on Black Friday at 6 a.m.