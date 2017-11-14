Black Friday 2017: Sony Offers Week-Long PlayStation Deals

Sony The PlayStation VR Skyrim Bundle

Sony isn't about to be outdone by Microsoft after it unveiled some exceptional deals for this year's Black Friday weekend. Sony Interactive Entertainment America has revealed its own offerings for the shopping holiday with a week-long PlayStation deals.

For one week starting Sunday, Nov. 19 up until Cyber Monday on Nov. 27, customers will be able to grab a 1TB jet black PlayStation 4 system for $199.99. PlayStation Plus subscribers can enjoy the sweet deals in advance as they will have early access to the PlayStation Store Black Friday Sale starting Nov. 17 where Sony said that it will offer up to 40 percent discount on the hottest blockbuster titles.

"Black Friday starts THIS Friday for PS Plus members," the team noted. "And it said that you can save up to 40 percent off hits like "Call of Duty: WWII," "Destiny 2," "NBA 2K18," "Madden NFL 18," "South Park: The Fractured But Whole," "FIFA 18 and more."

As for non-PS Plus member, they'll have access to the online store sale starting Nov. 21 through 8 a.m. PT Nov. 28. While not all of this holiday's biggest blockbusters were listed as of yet, there should be some that will definitely be a title or two that can be considered a definite steal.

In addition to the PS4, shoppers can also get their hands on a PlayStation VR system for as low as $299.99. There are also a number of PS VR bundles on offer including the recently announced Gran Turismo Sport bundle ($299.99) and the Skyrim VR bundle ($349.99).

Aside from console platforms, peripherals are also getting their prices slashed. Those who want to grab some DualShock 4 controllers will be able to do so for $39.99. This price applies to all controllers including the recently announced translucent colored DualShock 4s.

There's probably no better time to get that PS4 or PS VR along with some of the year's biggest hits. Expect more details to be released in the lead up to Black Friday 2017.