Black Friday Sale 2017: Nintendo Deals and Bundles From Various Retailers

Facebook/Nintendo Promotional picture for Nintendo Switch.

Some of the popular games and consoles from Nintendo are not exempted from the upcoming Black Friday sale this month.

First, it is important to note that the new hybrid portable console, the Nintendo Switch, is still incredibly in demand. In fact, the company is still scrambling to get Switch stocks in store shelves as the demand for the gaming device has remained very high since its launch last March.

With that, people can expect to see the Nintendo Switch with the same price tag during the Black Friday event. However, to see it in stock again on the biggest retailers in the United States can already be considered a holiday bonus.

In Best Buy's ad for the 2017 Black Friday sale, although the retailer listed the Nintendo Switch console, it evidently sported the same price tag of $299.99. Even popular Nintendo Switch games "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" and "Super Mario Odyssey" are unlikely to be given discounted prices in the after-Thanksgiving sale as Best Buy's ad showed they will still cost $59.99 each.

On the other hand, Best Buy has given discounts for some Nintendo Switch and 3DS games in time for the Black Friday doorbuster sale. The "Rayman Legends Definitive Edition" will cost $19.99 after a $20 discount. "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2's" price will be cut by $30 and will also cost $19.99.

Also on Best Buy, 3DS game "Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon" will be sold at $14.99 instead of $19.99.

Meanwhile, at Target, gamers can purchase the Nintendo 2DS console still at its regular price of $79.99. However, this will come pre-installed with a free "The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time" so it would be like saving $19.99 or the game's cost.

Target will also offer discounts for an array of 3DS games, including "Pokemon Omega Ruby," "Pokemon Alpha Sapphire," "Super Mario Maker," "Poochy & Yoshi's Woolly World," "Kirby Planet Robobot," and "Super Smash Bros." Each title will cost $24.99 after a $15 price cut.