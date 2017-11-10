Black Friday Sale 2017: Target's Ads Include iPhone 8, iPad Deals and Other Apple Discounts

Reuters/Jim Young Shoppers take part in Black Friday Shopping at a Target store in Chicago.

One of the most awaited ads for Black Friday every year is the one from Target. Luckily, this was released recently and includes cool deals for the iPhone 8 among other discounted electronics and gadgets.

In a number of Black Friday sale-dedicated websites, one part of the 40-page Target ad contains discounted Apple products.

Notably, Target is the first retailer to really include the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus -- some of the newly launched Apple products -- for the Black Friday sale this year.

While Target does not apply the typical price cut scheme on the iPhone 8 models, customers who will get an iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus from them will receive a $250 gift card upon activation of the device. Target will offer iPhone 8 devices supported by Verizon, Sprint, and AT&T.

On the other hand, Target offers a direct discount to an array of iPads. The latest iPad Pro 10.5-inch model will be sold with a price starting at $529.99 -- a $120 savings from the original cost. Meanwhile, the iPad 32 GB variant will be priced $249.99 after an $80 discount for the Black Friday sale.

Target will also offer some earlier released Apple hardware products at a discounted price.

Customers can save $70 when they purchase the first-ever model of the Apple Watch via Target on Black Friday, which brings down the total cost to $179.99. Meanwhile, an iPhone SE unit will cost buyers $99.99 and comes with a 32 GB storage. It is also a no-contract phone.

While the Apple-dedicated part of Target's Black Friday 2017 ad has the iPad Mini 4 and Apple Watch Series 3 in it, the two devices do not seem to have any form of discount or freebies at all. They are still priced starting at $399.99 and $329.99, respectively.

This year, the Black Friday sale falls on Nov. 24.