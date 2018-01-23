Tracee Ellis Ross has responded to reports that she will appear in fewer episodes of "Black-ish" if the issue with her pay is not rectified.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Mingle Media TV "Black-ish" star Tracee Ellis Ross at the 46th NAACP Image Awards)

The Hollywood Reporter claimed in a recent report citing several sources that the compensation Ross is getting is "significantly less" compared with co-star Anthony Anderson.

The Golden Globe winner took to Twitter to confirm that while she is indeed renegotiating her "Black-ish" contract, she did not make any "threats" about reducing her appearances on the show in which she plays the role of Rainbow.

There has been a lot of conversation and speculation the last few days regarding my "blackish" salary. I was in a renegotiation, like many actors find themselves in during the fourth season of a successful show. I wanted to be compensated in a way that matches my contribution to a show that I love for many reasons, including the opportunity it allows me to reshape what it is to be a fully realized black woman on TV.

The Hollywood Reporter also said in the same article, citing an ABC source, that a new deal should "significantly increase" Ross' pay in "Black-ish," but also emphasizing that her and Anderson's roles are not equal since he also serves as an executive producer and has been involved in the development stages of the series.

Ross admitted that her renegotiation being talked about publicly is "awkward," but she says she appreciates the support she got and how the situation could shed more light on the prevalent issue of pay gap in the industry.

The words and thoughts that were in the original article that started this public conversation were not mine; there were never any threats. I wish I would have been called by the reporter to confirm that. Having had my renegotiation become a public conversation was awkward, but I'm grateful for the outpouring of support. I'm truly thankful that important conversations are taking place about fighting for women's worth and equality, and tightening the pay gap in the industry.

"Black-ish" is on its fourth season although it is currently on hiatus.