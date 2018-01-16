'black-ish' Season 4 Spoilers: Bow Finds Solace With a Group of Moms Online

Facebook/blackishABC Promotional image for 'Black-ish'

The upcoming episode of "black-ish" season 4 will see Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) finding an online mom world.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Bow Knows," states that Bow will discover a group of women online who will serve as her support system. She will also depend on them for advice on things.

Meanwhile, Dre (Anthony Anderson) will be chosen to lead a campaign that gives attention to "The Talk." And, while the term may mean something else to most people, in this episode, "The Talk" will refer to the discussion that Black parents open with their children over the years to prepare and equip them for the racial bias they may encounter in the real world.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Dre and Bow in the kitchen. She tells him of an "amazing online mom world" that she came across. And, by the looks of it, Bow really does enjoy spending time online with the group of mothers.

However, as Bow is known to do, her fierce and aggressive side surfaces when she argues with someone and fights for something she passionately believes in. And the online world — be it forums or other websites — can get really crazy with all the users who like to troll other people.

"I will drive to New Jersey to fight you, and your ugly kids can watch," Bow shouts at her computer screen while sitting on the couch.

Just then, Junior (Marcus Scribner), Diane (Marsai Martin) and Jack (Miles Brown) enter the dark room where Bow is. Junior opens the lights just as Bow growls at her computer.

"Mom," Diane says in a judgmental tone of voice before Bow looks up in shock to find her kids staring at her.

"black-ish" season 4 airs Tuesdays, at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.