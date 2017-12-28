'black-ish' Season 4 Spoilers: Bow Has a Hard Time Adjusting to Work

Facebook/blackishABC Promotional image for 'Black-ish'

The upcoming episode of "black-ish" season 4 will see Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) going back to work.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Working Girl," states that Bow will resume working after spending a lot of time on maternity leave. However, the transition will not be easy for her. She will find that she has a hard time adjusting to her usual routine. Elsewhere, Ruby (Jenifer Lewis) will teach Jack (Miles Brown) and Diane (Marsai Martin) a not-so-good life lesson. The twins' grandmother will impart some knowledge on how to get out of having to do homework.

A teaser trailer for the show's return has also been released. The clip opens with the announcement that "black-ish" has been nominated for two Golden Globe Awards: Best Television Series in the Musical or Comedy category and Best Performance by An Actor in a Television Series in the same category for Anthony Anderson. This is followed by stellar reviews from publications like LA Times, The Guardian and IndieWire. The clip also reminds viewers that they can watch all seasons of the show on Hulu.

The trailer for the midseason premiere itself shows Ruby lying on the couch in the living room. Dre (Anderson) walks in and thinks she is dead. Fans know how Dre can overreact at times. Dre pleads with "black Jesus" to take him in his mother's place, but Ruby wakes up and tells her son that she was only sleeping.

Bow, on the other hand, is seen back at work. However, she is clearly having a rough time going back to the life of a nurse, as she vents out her frustrations to her husband. "It's called maternity leave for a reason," she says. "You do something maternal, and then you leave."

"black-ish" season 4 will return from its midseason break on Tuesday, Jan. 2, at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.