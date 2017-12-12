'black-ish' Season 4 Spoilers: Dre Gets Diagnosed With Type 2 Diabetes

Facebook/blackishABC Promotional image for 'Black-ish'

The upcoming episode of "black-ish" season 4 will see Dre (Anthony Anderson) finding out about his chronic condition.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Sugar Daddy," states that Dre will be diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes. He will talk to Pops (Laurence Fishburne) about his condition, which will result in him being determined to cure himself. However, he may have a hard time controlling himself around sugar, especially at the Stevens & Lido holiday party.

Back at home, Jack (Miles Brown) will be certain that baby Devante does not like him at all. In an effort to change that, he will ask assistance from his twin sister, Diane (Marsai Martin), and Junior (Marcus Scribner).

A teaser trailer for the new Christmas episode has also been released. It opens with Dre going into the kitchen and greeting his family a good morning. However, they do not respond to him. Pops then arrives and informs Dre that his family cannot hear him because he has already passed away. Suddenly, a man (Rick Fox) calling himself "new daddy" announces his return home. Everyone greets him with kisses and smiles. Pops points out to Dre that new daddy is "an incredibly attractive man." Dre then wakes up screaming, revealing the sequence to be a nightmare.

The clip interestingly includes Zoey, played by Yara Shahidi, who stars in the "black-ish" spin-off, "grown-ish." Shahidi has noticeably been absent for several episodes because her character is in college. Zoey's college life will be the focus of "grown-ish," and fans have been getting a taste of the new spin-off through promotional videos released by Freeform.

The most recent promo of "grown-ish" saw Dre bawling on the phone because he misses his daughter a lot. As Shahidi previewed, the show will find Zoey in unchartered territory and will explore her more vulnerable side.

"black-ish" season 4 airs Tuesdays, at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.