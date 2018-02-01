'black-ish' Season 4 Spoilers: Dre Has Some Unwelcome Suggestions for Bow

Facebook/blackishABC Promotional image for 'Black-ish'

The upcoming episode of "black-ish" season 4 will see Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) going through some changes in the house.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Unkept Woman," states that Dre and Bow will find their morning routine with their children undergoing some changes thanks to Bow's decision to take some much-needed time away from work. Of course, Dre will have to take some time to get used to it.

Elsewhere, Junior (Marcus Scribner) will have the everyday task of driving his twin siblings to school. Through this, Junior and Diane (Marsai Martin) will find themselves spending more quality time together.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Dre offering a suggestion to Bow, who has a new hairstyle. He asks her to get up in the morning so that she can cook breakfast for him. Of course, Bow is not happy with the idea, telling her husband a plain "no" in response.

But, breakfast is not the only thing on Dre's list. He also talks to Bow about her spending habits. He argues that she should ask for his permission to buy things first before actually purchasing them because she is using money that he earned. The look on Bow's face, though, says it all. She is also not pleased with Dre's argument.

The final straw, however, is drawn when Dre makes a comment about her lifestyle. He calls her a "kept woman" and tells her that it "isn't a good look" on his wife. Bow has a horrified and clearly disgusted look on her face. It is apparent that she has had enough of Dre's comments and suggestions. In the end, Bow simply walks away from her conversation with Dre while sighing, "Oh, God."

"black-ish" season 4 airs Tuesdays, at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.