'black-ish' Season 4 Spoilers: Dre Learns to Be Charitable; Junior Fails His Driving Test

Facebook/blackishABC Promotional image for 'Black-ish'

The upcoming episode of "black-ish" season 4 will see Dre (Anthony Anderson) discovering what it means to be charitable.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Charity Case," states that Dre will be tasked to be the head of the new charity campaign for Stevens & Lido's. Their charity campaign specifically targets people in their community who are in need. Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) will point out to her husband that giving back to those who are less fortunate is not just about money. Taking this to heart, Dre will resolve to donate a handful of his clothes to a man who needs them more.

Elsewhere, Junior (Marcus Scribner) will take his driving test which he will not pass. As a result, Ruby (Jenifer Lewis) will propose to become the chaperone of a trip with Junior, as well as Jack (Miles Brown) and Diane (Marsai Martin). It remains to be seen where their trip will be, though the synopsis teases "an informative outing."

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with a shot of Junior and the twins in the garage, presumably getting ready to board the car for their trip. In the living room, Pops (Laurence Fishburne) and Dre are watching television. Dre asks Bow how her day was, and his wife points out that she has been "gone for two weeks."

Junior walks into the kitchen, where his family is waiting for him with a surprise. They shout "congratulations" as he and Bow walk into a room decorated with balloons. Junior looks rightfully devastated, having failed his driving test. He tells this to his family, and Ruby then throws away the cake, deeming it useless.

The final scene shows Dre trying to teach his son how to properly drive. However, his teaching skills are less than encouraging. He barks at Junior to park, and the pressure obviously gets to his son. He goes into reverse and knocks over an orange cone.

"That cone, that was your momma!" Dre shouts at a weeping Junior. "Now, she's dead."

"black-ish" season 4 airs Tuesdays, at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.