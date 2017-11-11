'black-ish' Season 4 Spoilers: Dre's Godbrother Omar Is Released From Prison

Facebook/blackishABC Promotional image for 'Black-ish'

The upcoming episode of "black-ish" season 4 will see Dre's (Anthony Anderson) godbrother Omar being released from prison.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Please Don't Feed the Animals," states that Dre and Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) will learn that Omar is being set free after being incarcerated for a long time. Bow has been staying in touch with Omar, but his release will result in a debate about his future and the system.

Ruby (Jenifer Lewis), on the other hand, will let the kids know that she has actually spent time in jail as well. With one secret out, the kids urge Ruby to tell them more about her past.

In the previous episode, titled "First and Last," Bow and Dre each dealt with their children growing up. With Junior (Marcus Scribner) getting taller and bigger, Dre was having a hard time beating his son in basketball. He faked a heart cramp in order to get out of a game with him, but they agreed to have a rematch. Dre then tried to do everything in his power to bring Junior down, including psychological manipulation.

However, when the day of the rematch came, Dre easily lost to his son. Surprisingly, Dre told Junior that he was growing up and that he was proud of him. Junior, on the other hand, became annoyed that his father took his loss well, saying that rubbing it in was not as much fun when Dre was nice to him.

Elsewhere, Bow noticed a more irritable Diane (Marsai Martin) when she picked her and Jack (Miles Brown) up from school. Their teacher told Bow that Diane got her first period. While Bow was overwhelmed by the milestone in her daughter's life, Diane was just ready to head home. Together with Zoey (Yara Shahidi), Ruby, and Alicia (Anna Deavere Smith), Bow comforted Diane by telling her how they got their first period.

"black-ish" season 4 airs Tuesdays, at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.