'Black Lightning' Episode 5 Spoilers: Jefferson Backstory Explores Dad's Murder

The fifth episode of "Black Lightning" on The CW will delve into Jefferson's backstory. Will the superhero finally learn who really murdered his father?

Facebook/CWBlackLightning "Black Lightning," which features a reluctant superhero, debuted on The CW in January.

The death of Jefferson's dad has long baffled him. New evidence to the cold case, however, will give him hope and Jefferson acquires it through a phone call. Now, he'll pursue this lead in the episode titled "And Then the Devil Brought the Plague: The Book of Green Light."

"Black Lightning" star Cress Williams gave more details to what fans can expect in the new episode in an interview with Comic Book. In the past episodes, it's been established that Tobias Whale (Marvin Krondon Jones III) might have something to do with Jefferson's dad's death but the criminal has disappeared.

"[Whale] been operating so underground that [Jefferson] didn't know he existed anymore," Williams said. "It's not even until later on down the line that I realize all these things that I step out to go and try to find it in, and fight again, are tied to him."

"Black Lightning" follows the story of a superhero that retired from saving people nine years ago as he saw how this affected his family. His wife left him because she couldn't bear to see him face danger after danger.

Jefferson, however, brought Black Lighting back following the increasing threats from a crime syndicate called the One Hundred. Williams additionally shared that the dynamics of this group will be explored some more in this episode as well.

Meanwhile, as Jefferson follows up on the new clues, Annisa (Nafessa Williams) will come to terms with the consequences of her actions. Jennifer, (China Anne McClain), on the other hand, will wrangle with controlling her temper, as seen in the clip for the promo that The CW released.

"Black Lightning" season 1 episode 5 was originally titled "Aches and Pains." Catch the episode when it airs on Tuesday, Feb. 13, at 9:00 p.m. on The CW.