Facebook/CWBlackLightning China Anne McClain as Jennifer Pierce in 'Black Lightning'

Jefferson Pierce's (Cress Williams) desire to seek justice for the death of his father will return in the next episode of "Black Lightning."

According to the synopsis for the episode titled "And Then the Devil Brought the Plague: The Book of Green Light," Jefferson will receive an unexpected phone call that will spark his long-hidden desire to investigate the death of his father Alvin Pierce. However, the synopsis did not mention who was the person who made the phone call.

Meanwhile, the episode description also mentioned that Jefferson's youngest daughter Jennifer (China Anne McClain) will find out the importance of controlling her temper in all instances.

Based on the trailer for the upcoming episode, Jennifer will get into a fight with another female teenager at a skating rink where she seemed to have broken her enemy's wrist.

The other girl dropped by Pierce's house to complain to Jefferson and his ex-wife Lynn about what Jennifer did to her. But instead of being angry, Jefferson seemed proud of his daughter's skills.

It seems like Jennifer will be on her way to way to discover her own special powers, just like her sister Anissa (Nafessa Williams) who learned that she also has an ability to fight crime just like their father, who is also known as the Black Lightning.

In an interview with Access Hollywood, McClain said that she was glad that Anissa learned her powers first before Jennifer. "I love the fact that Thunder gets her powers first. You know, she's older," the actress said. "I also love the fact that we focus on that first, because that's what drives the show...[Thunder] is like Jennifer's mentor, so her experiencing this first, it will be great to pass along."

The CW will air the next episode of "Black Lightning" on Tuesday, Feb. 13, at 9 p.m. EDT.