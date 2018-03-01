'Black Lightning' Episode 7 Spoilers: Thunder Joins Black Lightning

YouTube/CW Television Network Black Lightning and daughter Thunder may be joining forces for the next episodes of "Black Lightning."

After the big secret being uncovered yesterday in the sixth episode of "Black Lightning," fans are now talking about what is going to happen next.

A new trailer for "Black Lightning's" seventh episode, "Equinox: The Book of Fate," has been released yesterday by The CW Television Network on their YouTube channel.

In the promo, Anissa (Nafessa Williams) is showed to want to join in with her father Jefferson Pierce aka Black Lightning (Cress Williams) in his quest to fight the local gang, The 100, to protect the community of Freeland. But, the promo suggests that more violence and deaths are to be expected.

As viewers may remember, in the sixth episode, entitled "Three Sevens: The Book of Thunder," Anissa was finally revealed as Thunder. Pierce's metahuman identity was a shocker to Anissa as much as Anissa's identity was to Pierce. Before discovering each other's identities, Black Lightning and Thunder ended up fighting each other.

According to episode writer Charles Holland in an interview with the Variety, he and Salim wanted to show how much violence could harm people.

"It was a way of us dramatizing that — it was a way of us dramatizing the often sad truth that people who ought to be on the same side are fighting each other," Holland said.

It seems like Anissa and Pierce will be joining forces to defeat The 100's leader Tobias Whale. With the two teaming up together, it could be expected that more action is to come in future episodes.

Anissa and Pierce are two characters both developed to heavily seek justice, and Akil had wanted them to cross paths. According to Holland's interview with the Variety, new age activist Anissa was created to be a more modern superhero especially in contrast to her traditional superhero father.

"We had a golden opportunity to do that [because] we had two characters, both very well-intentioned, both very intelligent, but misinformed. And that leads to conflict that is painful to both," Holland added in the interview.

The American superhero television series is developed by Salim Akil and airs every Tuesday at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.