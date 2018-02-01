'Black Lightning' News: Anissa Joins Father in Fighting Crime

Facebook/CWBlackLightning Promo image for 'Black Lightning' on The CW

It seems like Jefferson Pierce's (Cress Williams) eldest daughter Anissa (Nafessa Williams) will follow his footsteps in the next episode of "Black Lightning."

Based on the trailer for the episode titled "Black Jesus," Anissa will use her newly discovered metahuman powers to help her dad by fighting the lawless in Freeland.

Fans of the DC Comics series where "Black Lightning" was adapted from knows the full extent of Anissa's powers as the superhero named Thunder, but it appears like it will still take a while before the character starts donning her superhero costume.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Williams teased that her character is still learning about her powers after she accidentally discovered it at the beginning of the series.

"She goes on this journey of self-discovery of both becoming a woman and also discovering her powers," the actress stated. "I will say there's a bit of a struggle she's going through with understanding it, but once she realizes what's happening and how they work and where they came from, she's super excited and ready to go [in] head first."

The actress also shared that she can relate to Anissa's awareness of her mission in life since she also knows what her dreams are. She and her character also always have a vision, and will not stop at anything until they reach their goals.

Williams also mentioned that Black Lightning's other daughter Jennifer (China Anne McClain) may have a different plan after they both learned that they each have a different reaction to their newfound powers. "I don't want to give too much away because you guys will see the difference of how we accept and receive our powers, but I'll say that I'm the most eager. If you ask my parents, I'm a bit too eager without fully understanding [it]," she also said.

Black Lightning episode 4 will be aired by The CW on Tuesday, Feb. 6, at 9 p.m. EDT.