'Black Lightning' Premiere Date Announced

One of DC's first African-American superheroes "Black Lightning" is coming to small screens in January next year, The CW has confirmed.

Facebook/CWBlackLightning Promotional image for The CW’s upcoming DC-based superhero series, “Black Lightning,” featuring Cress Williams in the titular role.

Cress Williams stars as the titular character "Black Lightning" who, in his community, is known as Jefferson Piece. The man is a father of two girls. He is also the principal of a charter high school, which serves as a refuge to many teens who come from troubled homes, neighborhoods where gang violence is rampant.

Pierce is a metahuman with the ability to harness as well as control electricity. Before becoming a principal, he was a masked vigilante who kept the peace in his hometown. But the consequences of his abilities took a toll on his family, and he eventually decided to quit. He may have been holding back his superpowers, but he still lived with the same dedication to help and lend a hand to anyone who needs it. The decision to leave crime-fighting allowed him to raise two empowered young women, his daughters, Anissa and Jennifer. His marriage, however, he could not save.

This retired superhero will come out of hiding when crime in his beloved city becomes widespread, which will threaten those he cares about. When the Black Lightning returns, he will face the local gang called The One Hundred to save his community.

The Cress Williams-led series also features Nafessa Williams as Anissa, and China Anne McClain as Jennifer, who has been cast as Pierce's daughters. Christine Adams will play Lynn, Pierce's wife and the mother of his children. The upcoming show also includes Damon Gupton and James Remar. Jill Scott is expected to play the big bad Lady Eve.

"Black Lightning" will make his debut on The CW on Jan. 16, 2018 at 9 p.m. ET, following a brand-new episode of "The Flash."