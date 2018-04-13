'Black Lightning' Season 1 Finale Spoilers: Wounded Hero Springs Back Into Action

Facebook/CWBlackLightning Promo image for 'Black Lightning'

After the epic battle that left him fatally wounded in the penultimate episode, Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) will find himself in another dangerous fight in the season finale of "Black Lightning."

Based on the promo trailer for the episode titled "Shadow of Death: The Book of War," Jefferson and his family will go into hiding after his intense fight with Tobias Whale (Marvin Jones III). It seemed like they opted to use a house in the woods as their hideaway.

Several clips about the family's happier days were also shown, particularly during the time before all the fighting affected Jefferson and his two daughters Anissa/Thunder (Nafessa Williams) and Jennifer (China Anne McClain).

But it also appeared like the family's safety will not last for long after a group of heavily armed men arrived and surrounded the area.

The trailer also showed that Jefferson is still recuperating from his wounds, but the looming danger will prompt him and his daughter Anissa to engage in another bloody war with the former politician-turned-drug kingpin.

However, the Pierce family will not be the only ones under attack. The trailer revealed that Tobias, Khalil Payne (Jordan Calloway), and Tobias' henchwoman Syonide (Charlbi Dead) are also seen fighting unknown men wearing suits. But the trailer did not mention who those men were working for.

Prior to their epic fight in the episode titled "The Resurrection and the Light: The Book of Pain," Tobias took some time off and went into hiding after suffering from a lot of loss, particularly the death of his sister Tori (Edwina Findley).

Jones talked to Entertainment Weekly to discuss how his character spent his time away from Freeland.

According to the actor, Tobias contemplated about keeping the balance between being the person in power and being a man who aims to avenge the death of his sister. "Making decisions when you're consumed by revenge ultimately results in your detriment. He's struggling with that, especially during that opening scene in the mirror. 'How am I gonna handle this now? I still have to maintain my position after suffering these losses.' That's where he's at," the actor stated.

The actor also teased what fans should look forward to in the first season finale of "Black Lightning." According to the actor, the events in the episode will showcase a major reckoning for the show's viewers. However, it does not mean that Tobias will finally get over the death of his younger sister.

"I think in years to come, with the character of Tobias Whale on Black Lightning, you might see the issues he's having about that loss explored more," Jones also said, adding, "Even though this episode was mostly about Tobias, it was still his return and it has to be maniacal because he's a maniac. At the same time, loss is something you deal with for a time to come. It keeps coming back and rearing its head. That was only the beginning of his rampage regarding Tori Whale."

The first season finale of "Black Lightning" will air on The CW on Tuesday, April 17, at 9 p.m. EDT.