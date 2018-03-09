Facebook/CWBlackLightning Promotional image for 'Black Lightning'

The upcoming episode of "Black Lightning" season 1 will see father and daughter working together to clear Black Lightning's name.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Revelations," states that the titular hero and his daughter, Anissa (Nafessa Williams), will join forces in an effort to search for information that will help prove Black Lightning's innocence.

Elsewhere, Jennifer (China Anne McClain) will start her internship with Lynn (Christine Adam), while Gambi (James Remar) will land in a dangerous predicament.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It features Black Lightning introducing Anissa to his world, confessing that he has kept her in the dark about key details about his life. The duo will find a body in the woods a night, and Anissa will use her powers to break through a concrete wall.

Black Lightning was trying to protect his daughter by shielding her from his world, but it looks like he cannot do that any longer. She has powers of her own, and, now she also knows who he really is. But, star Cress Williams, who plays Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning, recently told Variety that the revelation would change things between them.

"It opens up a can of worms, obviously, because of the personality Anissa has," he said. "She's such an activist, a live wire, and she's ready to go."

Black Lightning has also decided to train Anissa, which Williams says will be a two-way street. Anissa will learn things from her father, but just because he has been in the business longer than she has does not mean she will not be able to teach him a few things as well.

"It looks very much like father-daughter and an extension of their relationship already," he revealed. "If anything, he's a tough dad — tough love — and it also has some surprising effects. Of course she's going to learn a lot because she's new, but he's also going to learn a lot."

"Black Lightning" season 1 airs Tuesdays, at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.