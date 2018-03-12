'Black Lightning' Spoilers: Jefferson's Daughters To Take Different Paths Using Their Powers

Facebook/CWBlackLightning Promo image for 'Black Lightning' on The CW

Jefferson Pierce's (Cress Williams) daughters may both have superpowers as metahumans just like him, but it does not mean that they will be on the same track once they fully embraced their powers in The CW's "Black Lightning."

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Williams explained that this character's youngest daughter Jennifer (China Anne McClain) will choose to go on a different journey from her older sister Anissa (Nafessa Williams).

"It'll be different because she comes at it from a different perspective," the actor stated. "Even if you separate powers, you see that there's a difference in personality types and what's important to them between Anissa and Jennifer. Once powers are introduced, they also subsequently take different roads and have different reactions to it."

This may not come as a surprise since Jefferson's daughters have different personalities.

Anissa can be considered as a hot-headed young woman, while Jennifer is known as an independent teenager with a wild streak. But both are described as intelligent and brave, which they might have gotten from their father.

However, it was not revealed how their mother Lynn Stewart (Christine Adams) will deal with the fact that everyone in her family has superpowers aside from her.

Meanwhile, Williams also said in a separate interview with Variety that Black Lightning and Anissa will spend more time together because he will train his firstborn to utilize her powers. He also teased how the father-and-daughter tandem will train together.

"She is a spitfire who kind of acts and thinks later. He, through time and some wisdom, has learned that way is very, very dangerous," Williams stated in the interview. "If anything, he's a tough dad — tough love — and it also has some surprising effects. Of course, she's going to learn a lot because she's new, but he's also going to learn a lot."

The CW airs the episodes of "Black Lightning" every Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST.