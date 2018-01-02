Academy Award-winning actress Jodie Foster is not a fan of the superhero genre in films. The star and director, who recently did an episode for "Black Mirror" season 4 on Netflix, slam these types of blockbuster films for ruining the viewing habits of moviegoers.

Foster expressed that big-budgeted superhero films might appeal to the masses and earn millions at the box office. It's still, however, bad content and only exists to serve the studio's interest to earn money.

"Going to the movies has become like a theme park," the actress said. "Studios making bad content in order to appeal to the masses and shareholders is like fracking — you get the best return right now, but you wreck the earth," Foster ranted, adding, "It's ruining the viewing habits of the American population and then ultimately the rest of the world."

The actress further stated she doesn't want to direct in a $200 million superhero film unless the character has a "really complex psychology." She also said in another interview with Screen Rant that she likes the set up on Netflix, which gives plenty of freedom for filmmakers to do what they want to do. She joked that she would be willing to work with the platform forever.

The actress, who got her first Oscar nomination at 13-years-old, also acknowledged working with "Black Mirror" creator Charlie Brooker because they had dialogues while doing the episode "Archangel." Foster lamented the fact that traditional studios and executives in Hollywood don't give enough respect to directors and artists like her unless they are Steven Spielberg or Clint Eastwood.

Meanwhile, her episode on "Black Mirror" is one of six seasons 4 episodes that Netflix released over the holidays. Its story is about a mom (Rosemarie DeWitt) who had her daughter implanted a tracking device at 4-years-old so she can protect her at all times. It caused a big problem when her daughter became a teenager.

"Black Mirror" season 4 remains streaming on Netflix as of Friday, Dec. 29.