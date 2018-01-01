'Black Museum' episode in particular features references that strongly suggest that there is a shared universe

Facebook courtesy of Black Mirror Netflix The 'Black Museum' episode of 'Black Mirror's' fourth season contains some very interesting Easter Eggs

Fans of "Black Mirror" have been searching for clues for a long while now that confirm that all of the episodes in this series take place within the same universe.

Recently, there have been significant breakthroughs and findings which suggest that yes, all of these things are indeed happening in the same universe that relies on interesting pieces of technology.

Beginning with the breakthroughs, this comes in the form of things that series creator Charlie Brooker said himself. Speaking recently to Digital Spy, Brooker mentioned that the "Black Museum" episode of season 4 contains "very specific references to previous stories we've done."

If that was not enough, Brooker also noted that the episode "does actually now seem to imply that it is all a shared universe."

So there are some pretty clear hints coming straight from Brooker that the series itself takes place inside one particular universe that can be somewhat sad and scary at times.

As for the clues themselves, the folks over at Inverse have pointed out the specific hints that Brooker was referring to.

(Spoilers ahead)

The aforementioned episode features references to three different "Black Mirror" episodes. The episode contains references to the robot bees included in "Hated in the Nation," as well as mentions of "San Junipero." Even a cracked screen included in another season 4 episode titled "Arkangel" made its way into "Black Museum."

Perhaps even the name of the episode itself is an Easter Egg, suggesting that it houses all kinds of interesting "Black Mirror" references.

And it is not just "Black Museum" since other Season 4 episodes contain Easter Eggs that hint at a shared universe too.

It now seems like one of the more pressing questions fans have been trying to answer for a while has just been resolved, but whether or not the shared universe will be a bigger factor in future episodes is something that remains unknown at this point.

More news about "Black Mirror" should be made available soon.