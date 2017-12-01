'Black Mirror' Season 4 News: Netflix Offers Glimpse at 'Black Museum' in Latest Trailer

(Photo: Facebook/BlackMirrorNetflix) Promotional image of "Black Mirror" season 4.

Netflix has released a dark new trailer for "Black Mirror" season 4.

Several teasers for "Black Mirror" have been unveiled over the past couple of weeks, which means the show might return for its latest season anytime soon. In the new trailer for the episode called "Black Museum," Letitia Wright finds herself at a roadside museum managed by Douglas Hodge. He gives her a special tour and things eventually take a turn for the worst.

It appears to revolve around a mysterious guy named Rolo Haynes who owns the Black Museum, a place where he has collected "authentic criminological artifacts."

"If it did something bad, chances are it's in here," the museum-owner says in the clip. "There's a sad sick, story behind most everything here."

Reports point out that "Black Museum" is unique from all the other episodes because it does not only focus on one twisted story. Instead, it explores multiple tales that are equally frightening using the museum as a framing device. This means it is an anthology episode within an anthology series, similar to what the show did for its Christmas special titled "Black Mirror: White Christmas."

Last week, Netflix also dropped a trailer for the episode directed by Jodie Foster. The unsettling clip gives viewers a first look at the "Arkangel" episode in which a child goes missing at the neighborhood playground. She eventually reappears, but the scare leads her mother to make a rash decision that changes their lives forever.

"Tone wise, that's almost within the world of an indie drama — and you could say that's classic 'Black Mirror,'" showrunner Charlie Brooker told Entertainment Weekly about the upcoming episode. "It's about a mother and a daughter and a technological opportunity that comes along that's seized upon."

Netflix has yet to announce a release date for "Black Mirror" season 4.