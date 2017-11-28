'Black Mirror' Season 4 News: Sinister Trailer for Jodie Foster's Episode Unveiled

(Photo: Facebook/BlackMirrorNetflix) Jodie Foster's episode on "Black Mirror" season 4 on Netflix is about a mother and child.

Netflix has released a disturbing new trailer for "Black Mirror" season 4.

In the latest trailer, Rosemarie DeWitt ("La La Land") takes on the role of a single mother who resides on a small suburban street with her adorable daughter. They seem to be living ordinary lives until the daughter suddenly goes missing from a nearby playground. The mother seeks help from neighbors and frantically looks for her daughter.

They find the missing child but the story does not end there. Following the incident, the mother is forced to bring her child to a facility where she must go through an experimental treatment. One scene shows a doctor injecting something into the young girl's temple.

Showrunner Charlie Brooker caught up with Entertainment Weekly last month and he shared some insights into what the "Arkangel" episode is about. "Tone wise, that's almost within the world of an indie drama — and you could say that's classic 'Black Mirror,'" he teased. "It's about a mother and a daughter and a technological opportunity that comes along that's seized upon."

The Emmy-winning anthology drama promises to up the ante this coming season by adding talented personalities including Maxine Peake and Jesse Plemons. Jodie Foster will be directing "Arkangel," but she will not be part of the cast.

Previously revealed episode titles for season 4 are "Metalhead," "USS Callister," "Black Museum" and "Crocodile." Unfortunately, little is known on what they will be focusing on.

At its core, "Black Mirror" centers on how far people will let technology to go just to get what they want. More often than not, the show's complicated characters end up going much too far with technology.

"Black Mirror" season 4 is expected to debut later this year or early 2018 on Netflix.