Facebook/NetflixBlackMirror New trailers for "Arkangel" and "Crocodile" are now available.

Teaser trailers for the upcoming episodes of "Black Mirror" season 4 showcase scary truths about parenthood and memories.

Netflix released promos for "ArkAngel" and "Crocodile," which are two of the six episodes that "Black Mirror" will have in season 4 next year. The trailers reveal that "ArkAngel" is an episode about parenthood, while "Crocodile" is a story about retrieving memories.

Based on the trailer, the "ArkAngel," episode — directed by Jodie Foster, Entertainment Weekly confirmed — follows the story of a mother who greatly fears losing her child after having a scare at the park.

To secure her child's safety, the mother brings her daughter Sarah to an institution where something is injected in her head. It appears to be a precaution to make sure that she never loses her child.

However, while a mysterious voice explains that the response to their trial is "incredible" and that the participants have gained a "sense of security" and "peace of mind," the trailer shows Sarah developing disturbing behavior, such as drawing images of murder.

"The key to good parenting is control," the listing reads on YouTube. The episode could portray how parents having too much control over their children could lead to grave consequences.

Meanwhile, the trailer for "Crocodile" follows a woman trying to remember the events surrounding an accident. However, the woman is having a hard time collecting memories even of her own because of its unreliability at times.

"Memories can be subjective. They may not be totally accurate and they're often emotional," a voice says in the trailer.

In a previous interview, series creator Charlie Brooker indirectly hinted that the episode could have a little bit of "isolation" and "paranoia." One thing Brooker assures is that no one will be able to guess what the plot is based on the title because it doesn't relate to the episode in an obvious manner.

Season 4 of "Black Mirror" is anticipated to debut in 2018 on Netflix.