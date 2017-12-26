'Black Mirror' Season 4 Premiere Date, Spoilers: Storylines Revolve Around Fear of Having No Control

Facebook/BlackMirrorNetflix "Black Mirror" season 4 premieres this Friday on Netflix.

The new season of "Black Mirror" focuses on the human fear of not having control, especially with technology.

According to the review on "Black Mirror" season 4 by Variety, the central theme of the show's new episodes revolves around the fear of humans having no autonomy over themselves with the influence of technology.

Four out of the six new episodes, written by series creator Charlie Brooker except for one, tells stories of people becoming trapped with technology and losing their free-will afterward.

In the episode titled "Black Museum," a woman's consciousness is uploaded into a teddy bear, and she is only left with the ability to speak two lines — "Mommy loves you!" and "Mommy needs a hug."

Aside from this glaring theme, it also speaks about the human confinement to obligations brought upon by different types of relationships. Like in "ArkAngel," the episode features a mother becoming overly invasive over her young daughter after having a scare of losing her.

But even though the episodes of season 4 have a similar theme all throughout, fans of "Black Mirror" will enjoy the variety of personalities and storylines.

According to executive producer Annabel Jones, viewers will watch "Hang the DJ" with a smile, the Independent reports.

"It involves a lot of comedic moments. There's quite a lot of sex in it – not a huge amount, but come on, who's complaining? It's funny, it feels real, and has that 'Nosedive' feel – a very alternative reality visual to it," Jones explained.

Jones also thinks that "Crocodile" will offer something new to viewers of "Black Mirror."

She describes it as "a beautiful, more personal study. It's set in Iceland which introduced a totally new palette. ... It's a film set in the near future where your memories are no longer private so they can be dredged – sometimes in helpful ways."

All-new episodes of "Black Mirror" will premiere on Friday, Dec. 29, on Netflix.