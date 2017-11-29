'Black Mirror' Season 4 Spoilers: Netflix Releases 'Crocodile' Trailer

A sneak peek into the "Black Mirror" season 4 opener, titled "Crocodile," is out.

Facebook/BlackMirrorNetflix Promotional image of "Black Mirror" season 4

While details remain scarce, the episode appears to be a psychological thriller about a doctor, portrayed by Kiran Sonia Sawar, who seeks to help a patient recall lost memories of a tragic car accident, wherein a pedestrian may have been hit.

"Memories can be subjective," says Sawar's character. "They may not be totally accurate, and they're often emotional."

Given that the show centers on the consequences of new technology, there should be something sinister behind the innovation that is capable of accessing memories.

"'Crocodile' is a beautiful, more personal study. It's set in Iceland which introduced a totally new palette – one of the privileges of doing Black Mirror is the opportunity to create different worlds and moods and tones," producer Annabel Jones told The Independent in an interview conducted earlier this year. "It's a film set in the near future where your memories are no longer private so they can be dredged – sometimes in helpful ways."

"Bloodline" actress Andrea Riseborough and "Outlander" star Andrew Gower also feature in the John Hillcoat-helmed episode, which was penned by Charlie Brooker.

Netflix has revealed a few trailers for the upcoming fourth season of their anthology series "Black Mirror," including the Jodie Foster-directed "Arkangel." The episode is about this experimental procedure being conducted on children, which may or may not have to do with controlling them since the caption "The key to good parenting is control" appeared throughout the clip.

Rosemarie DeWitt stars in "Arkangel" as a mother who nearly loses her daughter after she wanders off in the neighborhood playground. She enrolls her daughter into the trial following that incident.

"Black Mirror" season 4 has yet to receive a release date, but it is expected to premiere on Netflix sometime next year.