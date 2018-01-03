'Black Mirror' Season 4 'USS Callister' Spinoff: Director Toby Hines Shares Ideas

Will "Black Mirror" season 4 episode "USS Callister" get a spinoff? Director Toby Hines doesn't seem opposed to the idea. He and show creator Charlie Brooker discussed the possibility while they filmed the episode.

Facebook/BlackMirrorNetflix "USS Callister" is a well-loved "Black Mirror" season 4 episode on Netflix.

Hines told The Hollywood Reporter (THR) that he's on board a full season outing of "USS Callister" should it be spun from "Black Mirror." He believes he made one of the best TV pilots of a space show and he'd love to explore its potential as its own series. The director, however, thinks Brooker might want to do another story on "USS Callister" within "Black Mirror" next season.

"Whether I'm the one to do it, I don't know," he said. "Being a fan of the show as much as I am, and being a part of making it, I'd love to work with that crew and cast again. It's a gift from a director."

"USS Callister" is "Black Mirror's" version of "Star Trek" with Jesse Plemons ("Fargo") in the lead. His character, Robert Daly, is a game developer and programmer who created a special and secret world similar to his favourite series, "Space Fleet."

Daly receives less attention and acknowledgement at work despite being the brains behind a popular video game that his company manages. In his own little world, however, he's the big shot who manipulates his subordinates.

He took DNA samples from his work colleagues to create their replicas in his special video game program. There, Daly can do whatever he wants with them, which he can't do in the real world.

The replicas, however, know of their existence in the real world. Feeling abused and violated, they revolt against Daly in "USS Callister."

Cristin Milioti ("How I Met Your Mother"), who plays Daly's colleague, also told THR in a separate interview that she would love a spinoff of their episode. Like Hines, she detailed that they had discussions about it while filming.

"I would die if they turned this into a spinoff series," Milioti said. "I do want to see that group of people figure it out because it's so real."

Hines revealed there's already an idea of what can potentially happen in a separate "USS Callister" series. Daly, who died at the end of the "Black Mirror" episode, might still actually be alive and he'll try to pin his attempted murder on someone.

"Black Mirror" season 4 currently streams on Netflix. "USS Callister" is the first episode among a batch of six.