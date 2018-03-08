'Black Mirror' Season 5 News: Netflix Announces Renewal With Cryptic 'Be Right Back' Clip

Facebook/BlackMirrorNetflix Promotional image for 'Black Mirror'

Netflix has officially renewed "Black Mirror" for a fifth season.

Fans of the science fiction anthology series will be happy to know that the show will be returning for another season on the streaming service. The big announcement comes after the entire fourth season was released about two months ago.

The season 5 reveal, which was made through a short video clip, features a dozen screens reminiscent of season 4's "Black Museum" playing different episodes of the series before cutting to the title card and closing with "be right back."

Fans have already begun trying to deduce what Netflix may have been trying to communicate with the twelve screens. Some believe that it could mean a dozen new episodes in store, but the streaming giant has yet to confirm this. Series creator Charlie Brooker has said in the past that we "would love to" return for a fifth season. He also teased the possibility of producing sequels to some previous episodes of the show.

"We've had ideas for sequels to stories as well, which is something we haven't entirely explored. I wouldn't be averse to it," he said.

Perhaps the most popular episode of "Black Mirror," though, is season 3's "San Junipero." Being one of the more joyful episodes of the show, fans naturally clamored for a potential continuation, and Brooker has said that he is open to the idea. However, it would not be a traditional or direct sequel, as he fears that it could destroy the beauty of "San Junipero."

"I think we almost might do it in a completely different form if we were doing a straight sequel, if that makes sense," he said. "Maybe not even as a normal episode."

Brooker has also revealed that other tones will be explored in future episodes, as with "San Junipero" and a couple of episodes from season 4. However, fans can also rest assured knowing that it will still feature the usual dark tone that the show has become known for.

"Black Mirror" season 5 does not have a release date yet.