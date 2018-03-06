'Black Mirror' Season 5 Premiere Date, Spoilers: Netflix Renews Hit Sci-Fi Show for New Season

Facebook/BlackMirrorNetflix Promotional image for "Black Mirror"

It has only been a few months since the last season of "Black Mirror" aired on Netflix, but it is clear that people want more, and that those six episodes were not enough to satiate their hunger. Luckily enough, it seems Netflix agrees as it recently announced that "Black Mirror" has been renewed for a fifth season.

This announcement was made through the official "Black Mirror" twitter account. Presented with the ominous tagline, "The Future Will Be Brighter Than Ever," the tweet has a short 17-second video that contains various episodes from previous seasons of the show all playing at the same time before a deafening noise cuts in and they all begin to buffer like an online video. It closes with the Netflix logo and the message, "Be Right Back."

Outside of this short teaser and announcement, no other news has surfaced regarding the next season. The third season of the show, the first one to be on Netflix, was announced in March 2016 and later premiered in late October of that year. The fourth season then aired over a year later in December 2017. So, it seems likely that the fifth season will premiere within the same time window.

"Black Mirror" is an anthology show that often talks about a variety of topics, almost all of which involve technology, in some shape and form, and how it can become twisted and horrifying when pushed to the edge. The recently concluded fourth season included episodes based on dating apps, virtual reality simulations, and technology that can access people's minds.

While news regarding the next season's content is sparse, it is clear that there are a lot of people out there with ideas to spare. A Reddit thread showed up this morning asking people, if they had the power to do so, what kind of episode would they like to see for the next season.

At over 11,000 upvotes and more than 2,500 comments, it quickly blew up with various ideas. At the time of this writing, the top post by user CastonDude is a story about a reality television show, ala "Big Brother," that features convicts.

Each week, a loser is ejected from the show and lead to their execution and only the winner is really free. But the reality of the situation is that each weekly loser is someone chosen by the audience to actually be sent free for rehabilitation, while the one winner, the one willing to do anything to get their freedom, is the one to be executed.

Definitely an interesting idea, and one that sounds very "Black Mirror-" like. But as it stands, Netflix is being quiet regarding how it will handle the next season, so fans will just have to wait patiently for more news on the matter.