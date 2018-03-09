'Black Panther 2' A Possibility?; Kevin Feige Says There Are 'Many Stories to Tell'

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni - RC170E19A290 A general view of the entrance for the premiere of "Black Panther" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 29, 2018.

It has not been a month since Marvel's "Black Panther" started its movie theater run, and many fans are now wanting to hear about a sequel. While nothing is certain yet, Marvel president Kevin Feige said there are "many stories to tell" about Wakanda.

No one can deny "Black Panther's" box office success now that the movie has raked in $930,728,076 (via Box Office Mojo) since its worldwide premiere in February. With the massive success, many Marvel fans are probably asking if the king of Wakanda will be back with a standalone sequel movie.

When Variety asked Feige about the possibility of having more "Black Panther" films, the Marvel boss said: "We always say we work on one movie at a time. If you have any good ideas, put it in the movie you're making. If you don't, you might not be able to make another one. That said, Panther has been around for more than half a century in the comic books and there are many, many stories to tell."

When asked if director Ryan Coogler would be back to helm the possible sequel, Feige said he hoped it happens and that he personally wants Coogler to work on another "Black Panther" film.

Fans will recall that the introduction of Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) into the Marvel Cinematic Universe had always been in play.

Captain America's (Chris Evans) shield was made of a very rare element called Vibranium, which can only be found in Wakanda. The first mention of T'Challa's kingdom happened in "Avengers: Age of Ultron." The official introduction of Black Panther as one of the Avengers occurred in "Captain America: Civil War" where a first look at Wakanda was also featured.

According to Feige, these references were proof that they had always wanted to make a standalone "Black Panther" movie.

Meanwhile, even though a "Black Panther" sequel has yet to be confirmed, there are now noteworthy suggestions for its plot. A report by Screen Rant mentioned that M'Baku (Winston Duke) could be a good villain in "Black Panther 2."

In the comics, M'Baku was not friendly with T'Challa. That was not the case though in the "Black Panther" movie as he was seen as an important ally to the titular protagonist. However, M'Baku's appearance in the upcoming "Avengers: Infinity War" could also be a good way to introduce an event that would make him a potential adversary for T'Challa.