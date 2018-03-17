'Black Panther 2' Cast, Plot Rumors: Marvel Chief Reveals Big Plans for Film's Sequel

Facebook/BlackPanthermovie Promo poster for the "Black Panther" movie

Fresh from the overwhelming success of "Black Panther" in the box-office, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige admitted that they have huge plans up ahead for the film's future.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Feige talked about the plans for the film's sequel. However, he did not reveal any specific details about how they plan to bring back Chadwick Boseman's character T'Challa/Black Panther.

"Nothing specific to reveal, other than to say we absolutely will do that. One of the favorite pastimes at Marvel Studios is sitting around on a Part One and talking and dreaming about what we would do in a Part Two," the studio head stated.

Feige also said that the people behind the film are already having a lot of conversations while they were making the first film. "We have ideas and a pretty solid direction on where we want to head with the second one" he also stated.

While Feige could not provide further information about the sequel, rapper Kendrick Lamar told BBC Radio 1 host Clara Amfo that he is open to joining the cast of the "Black Panther" sequel.

The rapper, who also worked as the producer and curator of the superhero film's soundtrack, shared that he enjoyed watching Michael B. Jordan's character, N'Jadaka/Erik "Killmonger" Stevens, T'Challa's cousin who plotted to oust him from his throne.

"He was a villain but he was loved and misunderstood," Lamar stated. "So if I could, I'd play a Killmonger for sure," the rapper continued.

Aside from Boseman's return, fans of the movie will also want to see some of the cast members of the first film. This includes Lupita Nyong'o as T'Challa's ex-girlfriend, Nakia; Danai Gurira as Okoye, the head of Wakanda's all-female special forces known as the Dora Milaje; and Martin Freeman as CIA agent Everett K. Ross.

On the other hand, Forest Whitaker said that he is willing to bring back his character, Wakanda's elder stateman Zuri, in the sequel even if he was already killed by Killmonger.

"I guess I would be like an Obi-Wan Kenobi, you know, who comes back, he talks from the ancestral plane to give advice to T'Challa," Whittaker stated in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "Chadwick's amazing in the film. Ryan Coogler's done such an amazing job, so proud to be in it," the actor added.