'Black Panther 2' Rumors: Sequel Could Spell Doom For MCU

There's no question that "Black Panther" is a massive success for Marvel and as with most great successes, a sequel is probably in order. Such a sequel could probably mean doom for the Marvel Cinematic Universe though, specifically Doctor Doom.

After the film cleared half a billion dollars in the box office, it was inevitable that a sequel will be made. However, with the MCU's schedule already packed, it probably won't come in the near future giving ample time for Doom to make his way from Fox to Marvel.

With Disney's acquisition of 21st Century Fox expected to be finalized in the interim, it would unlock a variety of new characters for the MCU. This is where Doctor Doom comes in as his coming to the franchise will be nothing but perfection for "Black Panther 2." This is due to 2010's "Doomwar" storyline which turned the nation of Wakanda into his prime target.

In "Doomwar," the dastardly doctor overthrows the Wakandan government, seizes the country's Vibranium reserves. For good measure, he also manages to win the favor of the Panther God Bast through his sheer dedication to villainy. Add to this the fact that Doom is also the king of Latveria making him the perfect enemy for King T'Challa.

In order to take down Doom, however, T'Challa will require some help and who better to kick Doom's butt than his fellow transferees from Fox. These include X-Men like Wolverine, Nightcrawler, and Psylocke, Deadpool, the Fantastic Four, an elite strike force of the Dora Milaje known as the Midnight Angels.

Following the "Doomwar" storyline could make "Black Panther 2" into a fine ensemble film where Marvel can show off its new acquisitions. However, it's a gamble given that the storyline delves more into political intrigue rather than good old superhero beatdowns.

That being said, fans will probably have more than enough time to think of another worthy storyline for the sequel. With Marvel set to begin another phase in its franchise, Wakanda could take a much bigger role in future films.