'Black Panther' a Potential Oscars Contender According to Critics and Fans

Marvel's new superhero movie "Black Panther" is yet to be released worldwide, but there are already speculations that the movie can be an Oscar contender for next year. After its premiere on Jan. 29 in Hollywood, the movie has been applauded by both critics and viewers.

"Black Panther" centers on the story of T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) as the king of Wakanda and the man they call the Black Panther. The movie is applauded for its storyline, casting, and execution. Many also point out that the new installment to the Marvel franchise highlights women empowerment and takes a shot against racism.

There are also discussions about the possibility of "Black Panther" snagging Marvel's first Oscar victory after many years. Several Marvel movies were nominated for Oscars in the past like "Iron Man," "Doctor Strange," "Logan," and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2." However, all these movies were not able to win at least one Academy Awards trophy so far.

The most recent Oscar victory of Marvel was garnered by "Spider-Man 2" back in 2004 when it was still Tobey Maguire shooting webs. The film won the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects.

With the 90th Academy Awards in the books, people are looking forward to the next one. Many people are also hoping for "Black Panther" to bring home at least one Oscars award.

According to Vulture, "Black Panther" is ahead when it comes to costume design, hair-and-makeup, and more. Cinematographer Rachel Morrison, the first woman to receive an Oscars nomination for cinematography, also worked for "Black Panther." Vulture also points out that Michael B. Jordan, who portrayed the villain in the movie Erik Killmonger, should be considered a candidate for Oscars Best Supporting Actor.

Other critics and publications are also predicting "Black Panther's" future with the 91st Academy Awards in 2019. The movie is slated for a worldwide release next week.