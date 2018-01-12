'Black Panther' Breaks Tickets Pre-Sale Record, Beats Previous 'Captain America: Civil War' Figure

"Black Panther" hype is officially at its peak, as ticket pre-sale figures for the movie break the record for the highest number sold for a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. On its way to the top spot, the movie passed the previous record holder "Captain America: Civil War."

Facebook/BlackPantherMovie A special look at Marvel Studios' "Black Panther" released during the CFP National Championship on Jan. 9, 2018.

"Big news this morning - #BlackPanther sold more advance tickets on @Fandango in its first 24 hours than any other MCU movie, besting previous record holder Captain America: Civil War. Long live the King!" Erik Davis, managing director of Fandango, announced on Twitter last Jan. 10.

Pre-sale tickets for "Black Panther" were made available just this Jan. 8, after a TV spot featuring a new trailer for the movie during a CFP National Championship game. Hype for the upcoming Marvel movie, and a first solo outing for Black Panther at that, has been at an all-time high since, according to Polygon.

"'Black Panther' is riding an incredible wave of momentum right now," Davis noted, adding that it has gone on to become the most anticipated feature for the month of February this year, aided by its well-composed trailers.

"Tickets have been going fast ever since pre-sales started on Fandango late Monday," he added.

The movie's preview clips have been very well received by Marvel fans, enough for raters at Rotten Tomatoes to give a combines +99 percent "Want to See" rating for the movie. The rating, which was given out as an aggregate from more than 30,000 fans, puts "Black Panther" as one of the most anticipated movies early this year.