'Black Panther' Character Everett K. Ross Is Inspired by Chandler Bing From 'Friends'

Facebook/BlackPantherMovie Promotional image for 'Black Panther'

Before "Avengers: Infinity War" arrives in theaters in May, Marvel is bringing to the table the "Black Panther" standalone movie. With just about three weeks before its opening day, a new casting report about the film has surfaced, confirming that one of its characters was inspired by a character from the popular American sitcom "Friends."

Actor Martin Freeman is set to reprise his role as Everett K. Ross in "Black Panther." The character debuted in "Captain America: Civil War" as a member of the CIA and an ex-liaison of its Joint Counter-Terrorism Task Force. Recently, comic book writer and Everett K. Ross creator Christopher Priest revealed in an interview that Freeman's role was largely influenced by Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry) from "Friends."

Speaking with Vulture, Ross revealed that when creating Everett K. Ross, he recalled a particular moment from a "Friends" episode titled "The One with the Blackout," which epitomized Chandler. "Respected and successful, Bing nevertheless was the horrified fish out of water," he said.

In the said episode, Chandler found himself stuck inside an ATM vestibule with Victoria Secret's model Jill Goodacre while power was out. Priest later wanted to have his own version of Chandler in "Black Panther," so he created Everett K. Ross, whom he described as a "hopelessly overwhelmed white man" who serves the U.S. government and T'Challa at the same time. In the comic, Everett K. Ross served as T'Challa's diplomatic escort when he traveled to Brooklyn.

Directed by Ryan Coogler and starring Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa, "Black Panther" picks up after the events in "Captain America: Civil War" and follows T'Challa as he returns home to his technologically advanced African nation, Wakanda, to become its king. However, he is forced to transform into Black Panther when an old enemy resurfaces.

"Black Panther" arrives in theaters on Feb. 16.