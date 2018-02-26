'Black Panther' Director Ryan Coogler Reveals Why He Didn't Return to Helm 'Creed 2'

Reuters/Kevork Djansezian Cast members Sylvester Stallone (L) and Michael B. Jordan pose during the premiere of the film "Creed" in Los Angeles, California, in this November 19, 2015 file photo.

"Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler took fans by surprise when he said he would no longer return to helm the second installment of "Creed." The first "Creed" movie was such a huge success, so many fans wonder what made Coogler decide not to return for "Creed 2."

Following the success of "Black Panther," Coogler is now one of the most in-demand directors in Hollywood. Many believe that his rise to fame is the reason why he's not returning to direct "Creed 2," but in a recent interview on Variety's podcast, "Playback," the director has revealed that's not really the case.

According to Coogler, "Creed" is a deeply personal project for him and he cares for everyone involved with it. "I mean of course it was possible. 'Creed' was about my dad and me, so it's a movie that I find difficult to watch. It's difficult for me to even think about it, I've got so many emotional ties to it, not to mention you know how much I care about the people involved. I care deeply for Mike, obviously, deeply for Tessa, and I grew incredibly close with Sly in making that. These are people that I wanna see do well and win at all costs," he said.

Coogler went on to say that the real reason he's not returning for "Creed 2" was the timing. He said the rush to release the sequel soon was the main reason he couldn't do it. According to Coogler, the film needs to go when it's going. Unfortunately, he was not available to do it since he had just signed on to direct "Black Panther" when Warner Bros. started developing "Creed 2."

Despite not being able to helm the second movie, Coogler said it's a good thing that the studio had found Steven Caple, Jr. to direct "Creed 2." He also said he's excited to see what Caple would do to the sequel since he's someone he has so much love and respect for.

"Creed 2" will hit theaters on Nov. 18.