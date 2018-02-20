'Black Panther' Easter Eggs and Their Connection to Upcoming 'Avengers: Infinity War' Film

Facebook/ BlackPantherMovie Marvel's new film "Black Panther" starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, and more

Marvel's first hurrah for 2018, the superhero movie "Black Panther" starring Chadwick Boseman, is a big success. Millions of fans who already watched the film are now after the Easter eggs they missed in the movie.

The movie does not feature much of the other Avengers, but it has maximized the idea of Easter eggs and references. The prologue and epilogue of the movie took place in Oakland, California. Back in 1966, the Black Panther Party or movement was founded in Oakland to oppose police brutality, discrimination, and inequality against African Americans in the city.

South African actor John Kani reprised his role as T'Chaka, the former king of Wakanda, in "Black Panther." The movie showed two flashbacks from different timelines, one with old T'Chaka and the other one with young T'Chaka. Kani's 33-year-old son Atandwa Kani portrayed the role of young T'Chaka — no need for special effects or face aging tools there.

One line in the movie also stood out, especially to fans of vine videos. Princess Shuri's (Letitia Wright) line "What are those?" is clearly a reference to the "What are those?" vines that went viral back in 2015.

There are also few references connecting "Black Panther" to the upcoming movie "Avengers: Infinity War." At the end of the movie, T'Challa addressed the United Nations Council that Wakanda will share its technology to the rest of the world. In the Infinity War trailer released during the Super Bowl, Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) Ironman suit is seen forming itself through nanoparticles coming together. That particular scene is similar to the new suit in "Black Panther" and the way it formed itself from T'Challa's necklace.

Also a reference to "Infinity War" is the second post credit scene in the movie. In the final scene, Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) is seen all healed up and is called "White Wolf." It is not yet confirmed if Bucky will indeed be White Wolf, the adopted brother of T'Challa after his parents died in a plane crash in Wakanda. The trailer for the "Infinity War" also shows Bucky charging toward the enemy with the rest of the Avengers in his usual outfit.

"Black Panther" in terms of sales, critic reviews, and score ratings is truly a success for Marvel and Disney. The movie got a near perfect score rating of 97 percent from Rotten Tomatoes.