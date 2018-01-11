'Black Panther' New TV Spot Features Fresh Scenes, Gives More Focus on Michael B. Jordan

Facebook/BlackPantherMovie Promotional image for 'Black Panther'

Marvel Entertainment has released a new "Black Panther" TV spot, and it features a lot of new scenes.

The new clip, which spans a minute and a half, opens with agent Everett K. Ross (Martin Freeman) interrogating Ulysses Klaue (Andy Serkis). Ross does not believe what Klaue is saying about Wakanda, but Klaue invites Ross to ask T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) himself.

"You're telling me that the king of a third world country runs around in a bulletproof catsuit," Ross says.

"Why don't you ask him yourself?" Klaue counters. "Because he's right outside."

T'Challa's sister, Shuri (Letitia Wright), greets him as her king, to which he jokingly asks her to stop. The TV spot also spends a little more time on Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), one of the film's villains. A car chase sequence is also briefly showcased, and T'Challa easily takes out one of the cars. Shuri calls him a showoff. The clip also shows T'Challa interacting with an actual black panther.

While the film focuses a lot on the titular hero and his journey, it has been said that it also highlights the female characters. Lupita Nyong'o, who plays Nakia, previously revealed that female empowerment and respect are big aspects of the Marvel film.

"In our story, there are so many different women holding their own space," the Academy Award-winning actress said. "Women may be in competition with each other, sure, but that doesn't necessarily mean there's an absence of love or respect. You see them work together, and you see a dynamic that is really encouraging."

According to Deadline, it seems that "Black Panther" is on track to becoming the best-selling Marvel film in presales to date, beating "Captain America: Civil War." The presumption is based on Fandango, which opened its pre-selling of movie tickets on Monday night.

"Black Panther" will hit U.S. cinemas on Feb. 16.