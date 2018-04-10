Facebook/BlackPantherMovie A still from "Black Panther"

Fans who loved the blockbuster hit "Black Panther" will be able to experience it again in the comfort of their own homes sooner than expected.

Marvel Studios has announced that "Black Panther" will be available on digital and 4K UHD (ultra high definition) on May 8 and then on Blu-ray on May 15.

The announcement comes on the heels of the movie overtaking "Titanic" to become the third highest-grossing film in the United States and the tenth overall.

Starring Chadwick Boseman as the titular superhero, "Black Panther" has become the top-grossing superhero movie ever at the U.S. box office, dethroning "The Avengers."

Directed by Ryan Coogler, "Black Panther" is regarded as one of the best films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) so far and has earned praises for every aspect of it — from the screenplay and soundtrack down to the costume design and everything in between.

The film, which also stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Michael B. Jordan, Forest Whitaker, Angela Bassett, and many others, is also noted for its cultural significance.

However, despite its continuous record-breaking feats, Samuel L. Jackson, who is also in the MCU as Nick Fury, doubts "Black Panther" will have a lasting impact on Hollywood.

In an interview with Vogue, the actor admitted that he is "not positive" that "Black Panther" will ultimately "change the dynamic of black stories being told in Hollywood and being accepted all over the world."

He believes that this might have to do with the genre of the film. "Black Panther" is an action-adventure movie, which Jackson believes is something a lot of people like.

"And they'll work all over the world forever because everybody loves a hero. But not everybody loves a drama about somebody's life experience – that's why awards have a separate category for foreign films; they are perceived as being different," he explained.

"Once we stop perceiving them as different and just see them as good films and they get recognized in the same category, we'll be laying markers," he went on to say.

"Avengers: Infinity War" is bringing fans back to Wakanda, which is expected to be the venue for a big battle with Thanos in the much-awaited movie.

Without considering how big a success "Black Panther" ended up being, the highly-anticipated decade-in-the-making film is already expected to make a lot of money since it is bringing together all the heroes that fans have followed in the past 10 years.

The blockbuster feats of the film that preceded it definitely put "Avengers: Infinity War" in an even better, more lucrative spot, as fans want to see more of Wakanda and the people they fell in love with in it.

"Black Panther" pulled in the money it did, singlehandedly in the sense that some of the most successful films in the MCU often involve the Avengers. This time though T'Challa and his Wakanda crew were enough.

Fans can start pre-ordering the "Black Panther" in digital, 4K UHD, Blu-ray or DVD here. Some retailers offer exclusive goodies with a copy.