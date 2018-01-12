'Black Panther' Now the Top-Selling MCU Film in Terms of Pre-Ticket Sales

Facebook/BlackPantherMovie Promotional image for 'Black Panther'

"Black Panther" now holds the record for being the top-selling MCU movie in terms of ticket pre-sales, breaking "Captain America: Civil War's" previous record. The film is set to arrive next month and is one of Marvel's most anticipated films this year.

Earlier this week, ticket site Fandango reported that "Black Panther" was able to set Marvel pre-sales record for its first 24 hours. Advance ticket sales for the movie opened at the beginning of this week, and the figures turned out to be far better than expected. In fact, just 24 hours after tickets for the film started pre-selling, the film was already able to overtake previous record holder "Captain America: Civil War."

"'Black Panther' is riding an incredible wave of momentum right now. It's one of the biggest and most anticipated movies to ever open in the month of February, and its trailers have electrified the internet. Tickets have been going fast ever since presales started on Fandango late Monday," said Fandango Editor Erik Davis. Viewing figures for "Black Panther's" first trailer last summer were so high, the teaser immediately became one of the three most-watched Marvel trailers in its first 24 hours.

"Black Panther" will see the return of Chadwick Boseman as the titular character. He debuted as T'Challa in "Captain America: Civil War," which opened to an impressive $179 million when it arrived in theaters in May 2016.

Although "Black Panther" was able to outperform "Captain America: Civil War" in terms of pre-ticket sales, Marvel does not expect the film to open as high as "Captain America: Civil War." Current estimates have "Black Panther" bringing in just around $85 million on its opening weekend on Feb. 16, still far below "Deadpool's" February record of $132.4 million.

Aside from Boseman, other members of the "Black Panther" cast are Michael B. Jordan, Angela Bassett, Andy Serkis and Forest Whitaker. The film will open in theaters on Feb. 16.