'Black Panther' OST Dominates Music Charts

Facebook/BlackPantherMovie Promotional picture for "Black Panther."

Considering the quickly spreading success of "Black Panther" in theaters, recent reports have revealed that it is not just the film that has topped charts this week. The official soundtrack for "Black Panther" has debuted and it has quickly grabbed the top spot in music charts.

According to reports, the "Black Panther" official soundtrack is taking the music world by storm as it has displayed Justin Timberlake's "Man of the Woods" from the first spot. While it may not be surprising for some, the official soundtrack of the well-received and well-loved film features new music from artists like SZA, The Weeknd, Khalid, and James Blake. It was released by Top Dawg Entertainment and has since been the subject of many topics on social media. On top of the success of the album, the "Black Panther" film has also been a rippling success in that it has already amassed $235 million in sales in the first four days since it was released.

A review from The New York Times reveals that Kendrick Lamar and the chief executive officer of his label Top Dawg, Anthony Tiffith, seems to have spent a lot of time on it before it released. While it was meant to hint at the bigger story and events of "Black Panther," it also carried with it some issues that were hitting close to home, with lines that allude to activism, violence, determination, and South African beats. Lamar did a good job at rapping the more important lines along with SZA's voice and The Weeknd's grimmer take on the music. Overall, there is much to love about the "Black Panther" soundtrack, and Lamar and the other artists in the album deserves the applause.

Considering the popularity of "Black Panther" and its success in theaters, more information is expected to be released in the coming weeks. As such, fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates. In the meantime, the "Black Panther" official soundtrack should be available for streaming on iTunes, Spotify, and YouTube.