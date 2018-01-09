'Black Panther' Premiere Date, News: New Trailer Features More of Film's Scenery and Characters

Facebook/BlackPantherMovie A new TV spot is out for "Black Panther."

A new trailer for Marvel's "Black Panther" film reveals more of its characters as well as the scenery from the story.

Marvel released a new TV spot for their upcoming film, "Black Panther," which is the first solo movie for the titular character played by Chadwick Boseman. The short clip begins with Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross having a one-on-one chat with Andy Serkis' Klaw.

"You're telling me the king of a third world country runs around in a bulletproof catsuit?" Ross bewilderingly asked Klaw.

"Why don't you ask him yourself? Because he's right outside," Klaw responds, before hysterically laughing at Ross' face.

Ross' question offers irony to the kingdom of Wakanda where Black Panther, also known as King T'Challa, rules because it is actually highly advanced in terms of technology and weaponry based on the teaser trailer.

The TV spot featured better-looking jets than from the ones shown in previous Marvel films such as "Avengers" and "Guardians of the Galaxy," as well as what appeared to be enhanced facilities in some snippets.

The trailer also exposed more of the other characters in the film, such as Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Zuri (Forest Whitaker), and Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan).

It also offers a peek at the intense conflict between Killmonger and T'Challa, as the former intends to steal the Kingdom of Wakanda from him.

"I want your weapons, your secrets. They're mine now," Killmonger tells T'Challa.

"Black Panther" is directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Marvel president Kevin Feige. Aside from the mentioned cast member, the film will also be joined by Lupita Nyong'o, Ganai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Sterling K. Brown, and Florence Kasumba.

John Kani will also make an appearance as T'Chaka in the film. However, it is unclear how he will appear since he was already killed off in the recent, "Captain America: Civil War."

"Black Panther" hits theaters on Feb. 16.