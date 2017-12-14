Facebook/BlackPantherMovie Promo image for Marvel's 'Black Panther'

The official trailer for "Black Panther" has finally arrived, giving the best look yet at the upcoming Marvel movie. "Black Panther" is one of the most highly anticipated Marvel movies in the pipeline and marks T'Challa's (Chadwick Boseman) first solo entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The footage reveals an action-packed movie, filled with unique shots and remarkable lines. It also offers a closer look at T'Challa's suit as Black Panther and the Marvel superhero's superpowers as he tries to take down Eric Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan).

Following the events in "Captain America: Civil War," T'Challa probably thought that things will be easy for him as he returns to Wakanda to become its new king. However, the trailer reveals that that is far from happening. The footage reveals that after the death of his father, the enemies of their family will pull out all the stops to make sure that they seize the throne and rule over Wakanda.

Among the villains featured in the trailer is Killmonger, T'Challa's most dangerous rival in the "Black Panther" comics. The trailer reveals that in the upcoming movie, the villain will make the most of his allies and resources to make sure that he takes Wakanda. In the footage, he is shown bringing in some avant-garde toys to bring down the hero. Killmonger's action sequences with T'Challa are among the most worth looking forward to in the movie, especially since their physical and mental abilities make them a perfect match.

The trailer also offers a glimpse of the Vibranium mines that have yet to be unearthed in Wakanda. Fans caught a glimpse of the power of Vibranium in "Captain America: Civil War" when bullets hit Black Panther's suit and bounced off. In "Black Panther," however, fans will discover that there is so much more about this metal than just that.

"Black Panther" is set for release on Feb. 16, 2018.